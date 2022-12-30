Rockets close out 2k22 with pair of games against Seattle

The Kelowna Rockets will close out the 2022 calendar year with their final two games of the regular season against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday night.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm on Friday at Prospera and 6:05 pm on Saturday on the road in Kent.

Seattle held the top spot on the last two Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for weeks eleven and twelve. They currently sit atop the western conference standings and are tied with the Winnipeg ICE for top spot in the league with 52 points, the T-Birds have a record of 25-4-1-1.

Thunderbirds Reid Schafer, Nolan Allan, Kevin Korchinski and Thomas Milic are also all representing Canada at the World Juniors.

The Kelowna Rockets dropped their third consecutive game, falling 6-2 to the Kamloops Blazers on Wednesday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC. Tied at one after twenty minutes of play, the Blazers blew out of the gates with four goals straight in a span of 5:30 early in the second period. Carson Golder and Logan Peskett were the goal scorers for the Rockets. Jari Kykkanen made the start for the Rockets but was replaced by Talyn Boyko in the second after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Boyko turned aside 21 of the 23 shots fired at him.

Just like the Rockets, Seattle has a busy week back from the holiday break with four games in five nights. The Thunderbirds picked up a pair of wins with a 7-5 win over Spokane on Tuesday and a 6-5 win on Wednesday.