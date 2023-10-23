Rockets Cristall gets WHL player of the week honours

The Western Hockey League announced today Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 22, 2023.

Cristall, who was selected by the Capitals in the second round (40th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, recorded nine points (1G-8A) in three games as the Rockets went 3-0-0-0 this past week. All eight of Cristall’s assists were primary helpers.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound right winger from Burnaby, B.C., started his week by registering four assists Wednesday, October 18 as the Rockets doubled up the Swift Current Broncos by a 6-3 score. All of Cristall’s assists were primary, and he set up the game-winning goal by Gabriel Szturc. Cristall was named First Star of the game.

The 18-year-old followed up with two more assists Friday, October 20 as the Rockets edged the Tri-City Americans in a shootout by a 4-3 margin. Once again, both of Cristall’s assists were primary helpers. He also scored the shootout clinching goal.

Wrapping up the week, Cristall posted three more points (1G-2A) Saturday, October 21 as the Rockets defeated the Vancouver Giants by a 6-5 score. After opening the scoring with his seventh goal of the season, Cristall pitched in with two more primary assists, including setting up Szturc for another game-winning goal. Cristall was named the Second Star of the contest.

Winners of three straight games, the Rockets sit second in the WHL’s B.C. Division with a record of 6-4-1-0.

Cristall’s big week moves him into fourth place in the WHL scoring race, having secured 23 points (7G-16A) in 10 games. He is currently riding a seven-game point streak, which has seen him notch 19 points (5G-14A) since Saturday, October 7. Cristall has found his way to the scoresheet in nine of his 10 games this season.

Originally selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall has put up 192 points (76G-116A) in 139 WHL Regular Season games. He was named to the WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team in 2022-23.

Andrew Cristall and the Kelowna Rockets return to action Wednesday, October 25 (7:05 p.m. PT) when they host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.

Wednesday’s game will be a Fan First Menu night with $2 hot dogs and $5 Lucky Lager. The Fan First Menu is available at all Monday to Wednesday regular season games.