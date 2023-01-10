Rockets deal Romeril to Tri-City for draft pick

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft from the Tri-City Americans in exchange for 2005-born defenceman Jackson Romeril.

Romeril, 17, has appeared in 13 games for Kelowna this season, posting seven penalty minutes and a -2 plus/minus rating.

The Calgary, AB product was drafted by the Rockets in the sixth round (No. 118) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Rockets would like to thank Jackson for his time with Kelowna, we wish him all the best moving forward.