Rockets drop back to back one goal games in double dose of teddy bear tosses

The Victoria Royals spoiled the Kelowna Rockets Teddy Bear Toss night downing them 3-2 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC on Friday night.

Former Rockets forward Jake Pool earned first-star honours after he recorded a goal and an assist. Nicholas Cristiano, also a former Rocket, stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced on the night.

Sixteen-year-old rookie Logan Peskett recorded his first WHL goal, netting the ninth Teddy Bear Goal in Rockets franchise history.

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets then fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre in Langley, BC.

Jackson DeSouza’s shot hit a defender dropped right in front of Carson Golder (10) to put the Rockets on the board first just before the midway point of the opening frame.

While on the power play Dylan Anderson (1) made the teddys fly 41 seconds into the second frame. Samuel Honzek (16) then gave Vancouver their first lead of the game.

Max Graham’s (6) pass attempt went off of a Giants defender and into the net, tying up the game 25 seconds into the third period.

Andrew Crsitall and Gabriel Szturc collided in overtime while on the power play, a pair of Giants took off up the ice on an odd-man rush, with Brenden Pentecost (2) beating Rockets starter Jari Kykkanen.

The Rockets next hit the road for a three-game trip that will see them make stops in Swift Current, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat before heading into the holiday break.

Kelowna’s next home game is December 27 when they host the Kamloops Blazers.