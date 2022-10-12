iHeartRadio

Rockets edge Royals in overtime


Royals vs Rockets Oct 11 2022 ©KevinLightPhoto _RL_2630 (wings)

The Kelowna Rockets picked up a 2-1 overtime win in their first of back-to-back games against the Victoria Royals on Tuesday night at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

In his season debut and first game as the Rockets captain, Colton Dach secured the Rockets third win of the season netting the game-winner 1:04 into overtime.

Jari Kykkanen made his sixth consecutive start for Kelowna, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

The Rockets will face the Royals again tonight, Wed, Oct. 12th, puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

The Rockets next home game will be their Pink in the Rink game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday, October 14th.

