Rockets fall for second time in as many nights to Cougars, rematch Friday

The Prince George Cougars poured on the offence in a 7-2 win over the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday night at the CN Centre.

The Cougars took advantage of a five-on-three power play opportunity, cashing in two quick goals to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

GAME SUMMARY

With Carson Golder already sitting in the box for goaltender interference, defenceman Elias Carmichael flipped the puck into the crowd giving the Cougars 1:18 of five-on-three power play time. Koehn Ziemmer (30) wired a one-timer past Kykkanen 26 seconds into their two-man advantage, Hudson Thornton (13) then quickly added another power-play goal 36 seconds after Ziemmer's.

Chase Wheatcroft (31) worked a shot past Kykkanen from the bottom of the right faceoff circle while falling. Defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt (3) got the Rockets on the board with his second goal in his last four games. Zac Funk (17) reestablished the Cougs three-goal lead.

Jaxsen Wiebe (10) pushed Prince George out to a four-goal lead before the midway point of the third period. Adam Kydd (16) scored a power play goal for the Rockets, but the Cougars responded with goals from Wheatcroft (32) and Cayden Glover (2).

ADDITIONAL STATS

Prince George outshot Kelowna 43-17

Jari Kykkanen made 36 saves on 43 shots

Chase Wheatcroft was the game’s first star, Riley Heidt was the second and Ethan Samson was the third star

Kelowna was 1/3 on the power play, while the Cougars were 2/4 on the man advantage

The Rockets record is now 17-28-3-0

Andrew Cristall, Ty Hurley, Max Graham, John Babcock and Marek Rocak all missed the game due to injury

UP NEXT

Kelowna will return to Prospera Place for two home games on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 pm, hosting Prince George on Friday and the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday.