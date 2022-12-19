Rockets finish road trip on weekend ahead of holiday break

The Kelowna Rockets wrapped up their road trip in the prairies of Alberta with a shutout in Lethbridge followed by a tough loss in Medicine Hat.

The Kelowna Rockets ended the Lethbridge Hurricanes five-game win streak by shutting them out 6-0 on Friday night at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, AB.

Carson Golder and Andrew Cristall both posted a goal and three assists, while goaltender Talyn Boyko stopped all 35 shots he faced.

It was the Rockets second shutout of the season and Boyko's first of the campaign.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Lethbridge 37-35

The Rockets were 1/5 on the power play, while the Hurricanes were 0/5

Carson Golder was the game’s first star, Andrew Cristall was the second and Talyn Boyko was the third star

The Rockets record is now 12-13-3-0

Talyn Boyko's record moves to 6-6-1-0

This was the only meeting between Kelowna and Lethbridge this season

The Kelowna Rockets finished their three-game Central Division road trip with a 4-1 loss to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday night at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat, AB.

The Rockets set a new season low for shots on net registering just 14 shots, including only two in the second period.

Grady Lenton scored the lone goal of the game for Kelowna, finding the back of the net first for either team. Medicine Hat then responded with four straight goals.

Grady Lenton (2) let a shot go from the right faceoff circle just before the midway point of the opening frame to give the Rockets the first lead of the game. Oasiz Wiesblatt (15) beat Talyn Boyko as the horn sounded at the end of the first, but upon review, it was called a good goal with one second left.

Tyler MacKenzie (12) pushed Medicine Hat ahead 5:50 into the second period.

The Tigers pulled away in the third period with goals from Dallon Melin (7) and Cayden Lindstrom (9)

ADDITIONAL STATS

Medicine Hat outshot Kelowna 31-14

The Rockets were 0/2 on the power play, while the Tigers were 0/3

Carson Golder was the game’s first star, Tyler MacKenzie was the second andOasiz Wiesblatt was the third star

The Rockets record is now 12-14-3-0

Talyn Boyko stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced, his record moves to 6-7-1-0

This was the only meeting between Kelowna and the Tigers this season

UP NEXT

The Rockets are now off for the holiday break, they'll return to action on December 27 when they host the Kamloops Blazers at Prospera Place.