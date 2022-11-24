Rockets get doubled up in Seattle

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-2 to the Seattle Thunderbirds at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Wa. on Wednesday night.

Jared Davidson scored the opening two Seattle goals, with the Rockets catching up both times. Kyle Crnkovic scored the game-winner just past the midway point of the second period. Scott Ratzlaff made 22 saves on 24 shots.

Gabriel Szturc posted his ninth multipoint game of the season, recording two assists en route to earning third-star honours.

The Rockets will wrap up their two-game road trip the United States on Friday when they'll take on the Everett Silvertips.

Kelowna’s next home game is Saturday, November 26th when they’ll face the 2022 Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year Brayden Yager and the Moose Jaw Warriors.