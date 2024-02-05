Rockets give up 8 Chiefs goals in high scoring affair

The Spokane Chiefs outgunned the Kelowna Rockets 8-5 in a high-scoring affair on Sunday evening at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Seventeen-year-old rookie Hiroki Gojsic was named the third star after posting his first career WHL hat trick. The winger is ranked 94th on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season rankings.

we are waiting on HIGHLIGHTS | BOXSCORE

GAME SUMMARY

Tij Iginla from the half wall skated back up to the top of the left faceoff circle before making a backhand pass to Hiroki Gojsic (11) in front to put the Rockets on the board first 1:24 into the game. Tij Iginla (33) was alone in the slot when Dylan Wightman made a blind pass from the right corner to push Kelowna out to a two-goal lead at 9:30. Carter Streek (4) then intercepted the puck at the top of the right faceoff circle, skating to the slot he let a shot go that beat Jake Pilon glove side. Rasmus Ekström (10) then quickly took off on a two on one, electing to shoot he was able to put his rebound past Pilon. Ten seconds later Dylan Wightman from the top of the right circle fed it down low to an awaiting Iginla (34) in the bottom of the left dot to restore the Rockets lead.

While on the power play Brayden Crampton (6) took off all alone, making a diving play to get the shot off he collided with Pilon and knocked the Rockets net off with the puck crossing the goal line. The referees went upstairs for a view review, who deemed it a good goal, tying the game seventeen seconds into the second period. Berkly Catton (34), ranked ninth among North American skaters by Central Scouting on their midterm rankings, from along the goal line was able to stick handle around Pilon's pad and put it in to take the lead. Gojsic (12) in front of the net was able to bang in Dylan Wightman's rebound to tie the game up once again, but just under two minutes later Catton (35) struck again. Coco Armstrong (5) made it a two-goal lead in the final minute, seconds later Gojsic (13) banked the puck in off of goaltender Cooper Michaluk to complete the hat trick and inch the Rockets back within one heading into the final period.

Conner Roulette (32) and Streek (5) both scored for Spokane in the third frame.

ADDITIONAL STATS

The Rockets record is now 22-24-3-0

Jake Pilon stopped 36 of the 44 shots he faced

Spokane was 1/1 on the power play while Kelowna was 0/2

The Chiefs outshot the Rockets 44-29

This was the third of four meetings between the two, with the Chiefs leading the season series 2-1. The final meeting between the two will take place on February 13 at Prospera Place

UP NEXT

Kelowna's will now return home on Wednesday, February 7 when the Victoria Royals will visit Prospera Place for the final time this season.