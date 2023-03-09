Rockets give up four goals in third period to Prince George, losing skid now at three

The Prince George Cougars extended the Kelowna Rockets losing streak to three games with a 6-2 loss on Wednesday night at Propsera Place.

The Rockets took the lead twice in the second, with the Cougars catching up each time. Tied at two after two periods of play, the Cougars scored five unanswered goals in the third with the game-winner coming on the power play. Kelowna gave up a season-high four power-play goals.

"Take a selfish penalty, a retaliatory penalty in the third period a minute in and then from that point on it was just a snowball effect," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

Prince George outshot Kelowna 47 to 18, with the Cougars outshooting the Rockets 23-5 in the final 20 minutes of play.

"Our group is making the extra play instead of playing to our identity, where that's getting pucks below the hash marks and really grinding it out and getting it to the blue paint. We're very hesitant to get a shot, it's almost like we want the perfect play every time and that's just not cutting it."

GAME SUMMARY

Scoreless after the first period, Gabriel Szturc (19) walked through the Cougars defence and put the Rockets on the board 3:10 into the second period. Four minutes later Koehn Ziemmer (33) tied it on the power play. Carson Golder (29) took off up the left wing with Andrew Cirstall, Golder elected to shoot, wiring a shot past Cougars goaltender Tyler Brennan. Zac Funk (19) once again tied the game for Prince George.

With Andrew Cristall sitting in the box for slashing early in the third, Ethan Samson (17) gave the Cougars their first lead of the game 2:31 in. Cayden Glover (3) scored the insurance goal before Chase Wheatcroft (42) and Ondrej Becher (14) added power play goals.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Jari Kykkanen made 41 saves on 47 shots

Hudson Thornton was the game’s first star, Riley Heidt was the second and Jaxsen Wiebe was the third star

Kelowna was 0/5 on the power play, while the Cougars were 4/7 on the man advantage

The Rockets record is now 23-34-3-0

UP NEXT

The Rockets will host the Vancouver Giants on Friday, March 10th at Propera Place, puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.