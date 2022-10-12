Rockets Goalie nets NHL contract with New York Rangers

New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Talyn Boyko on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Boyko, 19, split his 2021-22 season with the Tri-City Americans and Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. With Kelowna, Boyko posted a 28-12-4 record, 2.79 goals-against average, .913 save percentage, and two shutouts in 46 games. In addition, Boyko appeared in four playoff games for the Rockets.

Last season, he was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team and the Rockets MVP.

In four WHL seasons, the 6-7, 208-pound goaltender native posted a 43-43-8 record for a 3.56 goals-against average and .899 save percentage in 102 appearances.

The Drumheller, Alberta product was originally selected by the Rangers in the fourth round, 112nd overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

He's currently attending their ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen's, training camp. With a late 2002 birthdate, Boyko is eligible to return to the WHL for his overage season.