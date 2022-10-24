Rockets goalie reassigned to West Kelowna Warriors
The Kelowna Rockets announced goaltender Nicholas Cristiano has been reassigned to the West Kelowna Warriors of the BCHL.
Cristiano, 18, appeared in three regular-season games for the Rockets this season, posting a 0-1-0-0 record with a 2.61 goals-against average and .879 save percentage.
The Langley, BC product will remain on the Rockets protected player list.
The move brings the Rockets roster to fourteen forwards, seven defencemen and two goaltenders.
