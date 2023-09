The Rockets will be honoring the Kelowna RCMP, the Fire Chiefs from West Kelowna, Wilson’s Landing, North Westside, Lake Country and the Kelowna Fire Department in a special on-ice ceremony before the home opener game to show their appreciation for all the hard work the first responders did during recent wildfires.

The home opener takes place September 23, 2023 at Prospera Place when the Rockets welcome the Portland Winterhawks.