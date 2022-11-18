Rockets Host Spokane Chiefs on Friday and Tri-City Americans on Saturday

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to get back into the win column this weekend when they host the Spokane Chiefs on Friday and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday night at Prospera Place - puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

Kelowna is coming off a 6-1 loss to the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Saturday night, Andrew Cristall scored the lone goal of the game while Talyn Boyko stopped 32 of the 38 shots fired on him.

Both the Chiefs and Americans were also last in action on Saturday, facing off against each. The Chiefs skated away with a 7-3 victory on home ice. Spokane overage forward Cade Hayes led the way with a four-point (2G, 2A) night, while rookie netminder Cooper Michaluk turned aside 39 of 42 shots fired at him.

The last time these two met

It's the first time this season that the Rockets will see these two teams.

Roster Updates

It's expected that Max Graham will make his return to the lineup, the forward has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury.

Click here to view the Rockets Injury Report.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Veteran forward Max Graham is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last four games with a lower-body injury. The 18-year-old has posted an assist and ten penalty minutes through 11 games this season.

Andrew Cristall scored the lone goal in last weekend's 6-1 loss to the Blazers. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect leads the Rockets in scoring with 28 points (12G, 16A) through 16 games this season, he sits fifth in league scoring as of Thursday evening.

After only recording one assist through the first ten games of the season, defenceman John Babcock has posted four points (1G, 4A) in his last five outings.

Spokane

Sixteen-year-old forward Berkly Catton was selected first overall by Spokane in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The Saskatoon, SK product will return to the lineup this weekend after representing Canada Red at 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge. The rookie is tied for fifth in team scoring with 10 points (3G, 7A) through 11 games this season.

Nineteen-year-old Chase Bertholet leads the Chiefs scoring with 21 points (7G, 14A) over 16 games this season.

Tri-City

Sixteen-year-old forward Jordan Gavin was selected one pick after Berkly Catton, going second overall to the Ams in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The Surrey, BC product is fifth in team scoring with 14 points (3G, 11A) in 12 games this season.

Highly touted 2023 NHL Draft prospect Lukas Dragicevic leads the Americans in scoring, the defenceman has posted 25 points (6G, 19A) over 19 games this season.