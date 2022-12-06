Rockets host teddy bear toss Friday: Family skate Sunday
The Kelowna Rockets annual Orchard Ford Teddy Bear Toss game will take place this Friday, December 9th against the Victoria Royals at 7:05 p.m.
Interior Health protocols require stuffed animals to be new with tags and placed in bags before being tossed onto the ice. Bags will be available at the game for fans if they need one.
Rockets Teddy Bear Toss goal scorers:
2013: Ryan Olsen
2014: Dillon Dube
2015: Dillon Dube
2016: Nick Merkley
2017: Conner Bruggen-Cate
2018: Mark Liwiski
2019: Nolan Foote
2020: No game
2021: Andrew Cristall
2022: TBD
Family Skate Info
The Rockets Tim Hortons Family Skate will take place at Prospera Place on Sunday, December 11 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.
Fans are to enter through gate one, admission to the event is a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.
All of the Rockets players will be on hand to skate with fans, sign autographs and take photos.
It’s the first family skate to take place since the 2019-20 season, the team’s last skate with the public was on January 12, 2020.
Skates must be worn to enter the ice surface, please note that there is no skate rental or skate sharpener on site.