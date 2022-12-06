Rockets host teddy bear toss Friday: Family skate Sunday

The Kelowna Rockets annual Orchard Ford Teddy Bear Toss game will take place this Friday, December 9th against the Victoria Royals at 7:05 p.m.

Interior Health protocols require stuffed animals to be new with tags and placed in bags before being tossed onto the ice. Bags will be available at the game for fans if they need one.

Rockets Teddy Bear Toss goal scorers:

2013: Ryan Olsen

2014: Dillon Dube

2015: Dillon Dube

2016: Nick Merkley

2017: Conner Bruggen-Cate

2018: Mark Liwiski

2019: Nolan Foote

2020: No game

2021: Andrew Cristall

2022: TBD

Family Skate Info

The Rockets Tim Hortons Family Skate will take place at Prospera Place on Sunday, December 11 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Fans are to enter through gate one, admission to the event is a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

All of the Rockets players will be on hand to skate with fans, sign autographs and take photos.

It’s the first family skate to take place since the 2019-20 season, the team’s last skate with the public was on January 12, 2020.

Skates must be worn to enter the ice surface, please note that there is no skate rental or skate sharpener on site.