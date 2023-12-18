Rockets Iginla gets nod for WHL player of the week

The Western Hockey League announced today Tij Iginla of the Kelowna Rockets has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 17, 2023.

The 2024 NHL Draft-eligible centre contributed to all three game-winning goals as the Rockets went 3-1-0-0 on the week to close out a seven-game road trip.

Iginla picked up assists on both Kelowna goals in a 2-1 victory over Moose Jaw to start the week. He battled in front of the Warriors net to get the puck on the stick of Andrew Cristall for the opening tally and had the secondary assist on the game-winner to leave the Friendly City with two points in hand.

The following night, Iginla got the Rockets on the board with a wraparound effort against the Wheat Kings. He’d add another helped, but Brandon would dish Kelowna its lone loss of the week, 6-3.

Iginla would set up two more goals in a tight-checking match against the Raiders, but his shining moment came as the clock ticked down to the final seconds of regular time. Iginla battled for the puck behind the Prince Albert net and hammered away at the Raider’s goaltender, eventually pouncing on the loose puck in the five-hole and poking it home for the win with 20 seconds remaining. Iginla was named second star for his efforts.

The Rockets rode that high into the pre-holiday finale, coming from behind to defeat the powerhouse Saskatoon Blades in overtime. Cristall stole the puck on the penalty kill and set up Iginla for a slick shorthanded tally. The son of Hockey Hall-of-Famer Jarome Iginla wrapped up the road trip with another assist on the overtime winner. The Rockets went 5-2-0-0 on the lengthy road schedule.

Iginla is currently tearing it up on a six-game point streak that’s seen him net six goals and 12 assists.

He leads his team and sits sixth in the league with 25 goals in 32 games. His 42 points is second only to Andrew Cristall in the Rockets points race.

The Lake Country, B.C. product is eligible for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas, Nev. In June. The Central Scouting Service rated Iginla as a ‘B’ prospect in October, projecting him to be drafted in the second or third round.

The Rockets (15-15-2-0) sit third in the B.C. Division and have earned points in seven of their past 10 games.

Kelowna returns to the road after the holiday break for a divisional matchup against the Kamloops Blazers on December 27 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

