Rockets Iginla selected for CHL/NHL top prospects showcase

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla, along with 39 other players, will compete in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Iginla, who was named the Western Hockey League's Player of the Week on Monday, leads the Rockets and sits sixth in the league with 25 goals in 32 games. His 42 points is second only to Andrew Cristall in the Rockets points race.

The Lake Country, BC product is currently riding a six-game point streak that’s seen him record six goals and 12 assists over that span.

Selected by the NHL’s 32 clubs, the 40 chosen players from across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) will compete before hundreds of NHL scouts and thousands of fans in Moncton in an effort to improve their draft stock ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft which is scheduled for next June.

A total of 14 WHL Clubs will be represented at the annual event. The WHL will be represented by 12 forwards, four defencemen, and two goaltenders.

Among the list of 40 players, there are 14 CHL skaters who currently have received an ‘A’ rating from NHL Central Scouting. That group of CHL players features ten projected first-round forwards along with four top-ranked defencemen, including forward Cayden Lindstrom of the Medicine Hat Tigers, defenceman Sam Dickinson of the London Knights, and forward Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Both forwards Tij Iginla of the Kelowna Rockets and Andrew Basha of the Medicine Hat Tigers have seen their grades upgraded from a ‘B’ to an ‘A’ rating since the NHL Central Scouting’s ‘Preliminary Players to Watch List’ was published at the end of October.

The 40 players will be assigned to either Team Red or Team White in the new year, while captains and alternates for both clubs will also be announced in January.

GALLANT, KELLY SELECTED AS HONOURARY COACHES

Although the players have yet to be allocated to specific squads, both the coaching and support staff for Teams Red and White have been identified. Behind the bench for Team Red will be former Saint John Sea Dogs and NHL head coach Gerard Gallant who will serve as the squad’s honorary coach. In addition to leading the Sea Dogs to a Memorial Cup title in 2011 as their head coach, Gallant has coached over 700 games in the NHL and he was awarded the Jack Adams Award following the 2017-18 season as the NHL’s Coach of the Year. Gallant will be joined by Moncton Wildcats head coach Daniel Lacroix who will be Team Red’s bench boss. Meanwhile, on the other side, Team White will be led by head coach Jim Hulton of the Charlottetown Islanders, while Mike Kelly, who has over 30 years of coaching experience in the NHL, AHL, OHL, QMJHL, and U SPORTS, will be Team White’s honourary coach. Over his career, Kelly has served as an assistant coach on Gallant’s staffs with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs – just to name a few.

Support staff for both teams will include equipment managers Chris MacDonald (Moncton Wildcats) and Andrew “Spider” MacNeill (Charlottetown Islanders) along with athletic therapists Graham Black (Moncton Wildcats) and Melanie Landry (Halifax Mooseheads).

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game will mark the 28th edition of this showcase and it will represent the first time that this event has ever taken place in the province of New Brunswick.

37 of the 40 CHL players who competed at the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Langley, B.C., were among those selected at the 2023 NHL Draft last June, a list that included first-overall pick Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks/Regina Pats) and seven other CHL skaters chosen by NHL teams in the first round.

Since the event was first introduced in 1996, it has featured 16 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft including Bedard (2023), Alexis Lafrèniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan MacKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997), and Chris Phillips (1996).

The CHL continues to be the top supplier of talent to the NHL. At the 2023 NHL Draft, 80 CHL players were selected (accounting for nearly 36% of all draft picks), the most of any hockey development league in the world. Dating back to 1969, the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players taken in the first round of the NHL Draft – a streak that now runs at 55 consecutive drafts.

The 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game airs live from the Avenir Centre on TSN, TSN.ca, the TSN App, and RDS on Wednesday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m. AT. With a limited number of tickets available, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their seat for the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in Moncton by visiting Ticketmaster.ca.

Team Red Staff

Honourary Coach - Gerard Gallant

Head Coach - Daniel Lacroix (Moncton Wildcats)

Equipment Manager - Chris MacDonald (Moncton Wildcats)

Athletic Therapist - Graham Black (Moncton Wildcats)

Team White Staff

Honourary Coach - Mike Kelly

Head Coach - Jim Hulton (Charlottetown Islanders)

Equipment Manager - Andrew “Spider” MacNeill (Charlottetown Islanders)

Athletic Therapist - Melanie Landry (Halifax Mooseheads)

40 PLAYERS SELECTED FOR 2024 KUBOTA CHL/NHL TOP PROSPECTS GAME

