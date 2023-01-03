Rockets ink 2022 import draft pick out of Czechia

The Kelowna Rockets have signed 2005-born defenceman Marek Rocak to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement.

The Rockets drafted Rocak with the 43rd overall pick in the first round at the 2022 CHL Import Draft in June.

The Valasske Klobouky, Czechia product has spent the majority of this season with HC Frýdek-Místek in the men's Czechia2 league, appearing in 14 games. He also played in three games for HC Oceláři Třinec in the men's top Czechia league and appeared in one game for their HC Ocelari Trinec U20 team, posting a goal.

Rocak suited up for Czechia at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup back in August, he appeared in five games posting an assist.

He is expected to arrive in Kelowna this week and will wear number six for the Rockets.