Rockets ink Gojsic to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

The Kelowna Rockets announced today they have signed 2023 WHL Prospects Draft third-round pick (48th overall) Kanjyu Gojsic to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"I'm incredibly honoured to sign with such a storied organization like the Rockets," said Gojsic. "I can't wait to get started as soon as I can and help contribute to their success."

Gojsic, 15, spent last season with the St. George's School U15 Prep team of the CSSHL, recording 46 points (19G, 27A) and 58 penalty minutes in 26 games.

He also appeared in two games for the St. George's School U18 Prep team, posting a goal and four penalty minutes.