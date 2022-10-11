Rockets leadership group for this season no longer a mystery

The Kelowna Rockets announced their leadership group today for the 2022-23 season, naming Colton Dach the 27th captain in franchise history.

"Colton is our choice this season as captain of the Rockets because of his relationships within our dressing room and our staff," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette.

"He will be leaned heavily on the ice to lead by example in every situation with his work ethic and professionalism, but more importantly representing the Rockets off the ice as the captain of the team. He will be surrounded by a great supporting group who each have unique attributes and will complement Colton and our team in the right direction."

Adam Kydd will serve as a full-time assistant captain for the Rockets, wearing an 'A' both at home and on the road.

Andrew Cristall and Elias Carmichael will wear the other two 'A's at home, while Max Graham and Jackson DeSouza will wear the other two 'A's on the road.

"It's a great honour that Kris and Bruce named me captain of the Rockets this season," said Dach.

"It's a privilege to be in the same company of so many great leaders within the organization who have donned captaincy before me. Entering my fourth year in the WHL, I've been fortunate to have learned from many different types of leaders. I will build on that while also adding my own vision with the help of our leadership group to lead this team in the right direction on and off the ice. We have a great team this season and I look forward to what we do as a group."

Dach, a product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., served as an assistant captain for the Rockets last season after being acquired from the Saskatoon Blades in September 2021.

The 6’4″, 205-pound forward was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He was drafted sixth overall by Saskatoon in the 2018 WHL Draft.

He has appeared in 143 WHL regular-season games, posting 128 points (51G, 77A) and 114 penalty minutes. Last season he led the Rockets in scoring, posting 79 points (29G, 50A), 53 penalty minutes and a +25 plus/minus rating over 61 games.

Dach will debut with the ‘C’ on Tuesday night when Kelowna visits the Victoria Royals, which will also be his first game of the 2022-23 season after being returned to the Rockets by Chicago on Friday.

Kydd, 20, is entering his second season with the Rockets, but his fourth in the WHL. Acquired from the Calgary Hitmen in January 2022, he is currently the lone overager on the roster.

Carmichael, 19, is entering his fourth season with Kelowna, while DeSouza, 19, is starting his third season with the Rockets.

Graham, 18, is in his second season with the Rockets, but his third in the WHL. He was acquired from the Everett Silvertips in August 2021.

Cristall, 17, is in his third season with Kelowna. A first-round pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Cristall was permitted to join the Rockets as a 15-year-old affiliate full-time during the shortened 2020-21 Hub Season.

Rockets fans first chance to see Dach and the leadership group at Prospera Place this season will be on Friday, October 14th when the Everett Silvertips visit. It's also the Rockets Pink at the Rink game, with the team wearing speciality pink jerseys that will be auctioned off at the game with the proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society.