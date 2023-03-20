Rockets lose in OT

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kamloops Blazers came back to down the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 in overtime on Saturday at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

For the second straight night, the Blazers heavily outshot the Rockets 58 to 29. Talyn Boyko turned aside four of the five shots he faced in the first 6:12 of the game before Jari Kykkanen replaced him. Kykkanen stopped 49 of the 53 shots fired on him.

GAME SUMMARY

Olen Zellweger (29) got the Blazers on the board first with a power play goal 1:30 into the game. Jari Kykkanen replaced Talyn Boyko in the Rockets net just past the six-minute mark. Connor Levis (25) pushed Kamloops out to a two-goal lead. Carson Golder (30) responded for Kelowna, just under two minutes after Levis' goal, in his return to the lineup after missing the last four games due to suspension.

Levis (26) restored the two-goal lead with his second of the game. Andrew Cristall (37) shovelled a backhander to pull Kelowna back within one.

Dylan Wightman's (15) power play redirect tied the game up. Cristall (38) gave the Rockets their first lead of the game with his second of the night. Washinton Capitals prospect Ryan Hofer (40) evened the game up at four with just under five minutes to go in regulation.

Blazers captain and Dallas Stars prospect Logan Stankoven (33) was able to get past a Rockets defender and take off up the ice alone during three-on-three overtime, beating Kykkanen 2:19 into extra time.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Both teams were 1/3 on the power play

The Rockets record is now 26-36-4-0

Carson Golder was the game's first star, Jari Kykkanen was the second star and Connor Levis was the third star

[related_links]

UP NEXT.

Kelowna will wrap up their regular-season schedule with a home-and-home series with Vancouver next weekend. The two will play in Langley on Friday night, they'll then come back to Kelowna for fan appreciation night on Saturday.

There will be live music from The Hip Replacements before and during the game

It will also be a Fan First Menu night with $2 hot dogs and $5-$6 options from Blue Ribbon.

The season-long Bighorn Moving and Storage jersey off-the-back winners will be announced.

Kids tickets for the Rockets home game of the season are on sale for $10.00 (plus taxes and fees).

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are on sale at Select Your Tickets. Tickets can be purchased online through www.selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office, or by phone at 250-762-5050.