Rockets Lose on the Island

Highlights

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Victoria Royals 5-2 on Wednesday night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria, BC.

The Rockets were up 2-1 heading into the third period, but the Royals scored four straight goals to push past the Rockets.

Goaltender Tyler Palmer made 40 saves on 42 shots to backstop the Royals to their first win of the season, they entered the game with a record of 0-7-1-0.

Nolan Flamand scored both of Kelowna's goals, while Nicholas Cristiano made his first start of the season for the Rockets

GAME SUMMARY

After a scoreless opening frame, Nolan Flamand (1) put the Rockets on the board 55 seconds into the second period while in on a two-on-one with Adam Kydd. The Rockets lead didn't last long though, Tanner Scott (2) picked the puck off of Elias Carmichael to tie the game 31 seconds after Flamand's goal. With the puck sitting at the side of the net Flamand (2) poked the puck past Tyler Palmer to reestablish the Rockets lead.

Matthew Hodson (3) deflected former Rocket Jake Poole's shot past Rockets starter Nicholas Cristiano 1:43 into the third. After Colton Dach failed on a breakaway Kelowna product Teague Patton (1) gave the Royals their first lead of the night. Poole (2) capitalized on an odd-man rush to push Victoria out to a two-goal lead. Luke Shipley (2) added an empty net goal.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Victoria outshot Kelowna 42 to 29

Both teams were 0/2 on the man advantage

Tyler Palmer was the game’s first star, Jake Poole was the second and Nolan Flamand was the third

It was Nolan Flamand's second career multi-goal game

The Rockets record moves to 3-3-1-0

UP NEXT

The Rockets will be back in action on Friday when they host the Everett Silvertips for their Pink in the Rink game. Kelowna will wear special pink jerseys that will be up for auction at the game.