Rockets make another deal

PHOTO CREDIT PERRAUX

Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that the Rockets have acquired 2005 forward Trae Johnson, a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for 2004 forward Nolan Flamand.

“In Johnson we acquire a young skilled forward,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We want to thank Nolan for his time as a Rocket, he’s been a loyal and dedicated member of our organization. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

Johnson has appeared in 37 games this season, posting six points (2G, 4A) and 21 penalty minutes. The Wheat Kings drafted the Martensville, SK product during the 2nd round (No. 35) at the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Flamand has appeared in 35 games this season, posting 16 points (4G, 12A) and ten penalty minutes. He was selected in the 2nd round (No. 27) by the Rockets at the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.