Rockets mourn the passing of scout Merv Senum

The Kelowna Rockets organization is mourning the passing of longtime scout Merv Senum.

“We’ve lost a great scout, but truly we’ve lost a great person,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “Merv was a loyal member of our scouting staff for over a decade, we’re honoured to have had him in our lives. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife Sheri, his children Tobin and Tanis, and the entire Senum family.”

Senum joined the Rockets as a scout in 2010 after departing the Prince Albert Raiders organization where he was a scout for a number of years.