Rockets needing billet families for upcoming season

With the start of the season right around the corner, the Kelowna Rockets are currently accepting applications for billet families for the 2022-2023 hockey season.

If you live within the Kelowna city limits and are interested in opening your home to a Rockets player, you can become a Rockets billet family.

Players will live with families from the start of the season (end of August) until the end of the year (typically March/April, depending on how long the playoffs go).

Anyone interested in hosting a player for the upcoming season that meets the requirements can fill out a questionnaire on the Rockets website.