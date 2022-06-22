iHeartRadio

Rockets needing billet families for upcoming season

Kelowna Rockets

With the start of the season right around the corner, the Kelowna Rockets are currently accepting applications for billet families for the 2022-2023 hockey season.

If you live within the Kelowna city limits and are interested in opening your home to a Rockets player, you can become a Rockets billet family.

Players will live with families from the start of the season (end of August) until the end of the year (typically March/April, depending on how long the playoffs go).

Anyone interested in hosting a player for the upcoming season that meets the requirements can fill out a questionnaire on the Rockets website.

