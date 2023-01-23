Rockets on losing end of three games in three nights

The Kelowna Rockets closed out their three games in three nights weekend with a 5-1 loss to the Victoria Royals on Sunday at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

The Royals took control of the game in the first period, scoring three goals in a span of 3:10 towards the end of the frame. Victoria then cemented their lead in the second with another two goals.

The Rockets registered a season-low 14 shots on net, Jackson DeSouza broke the Royals shutout bid late in the game.

"We should've been the fresher team," said head coach Kris Mallette on Victoria travelling overnight to Kelowna from Spokane. "We should've been the hungrier team, and they came as advertised we knew they were going to work. Our inability to play physically while a team is skating circles around us puts us behind the eight ball in a hurry - especially in the first period."

GAME SUMMARY

Kalem Parker from behind his own net hit an awaiting Teydon Trembecky (4) with a stretch pass at the Rockets blueline, allowing Trembecky to sneak past the Kelowna defence and open the game's scoring. Just over two minutes later, Marcus Almquist (9) wired a shot past Talyn Boyko from the right faceoff dot. Robin Sapousek (2) added a third goal for the Royals in the first period's final minute.

Jake Poole (25) and Reggie Newman (7) both found the back of the net in the second period.

Jackson DeSouza's (5) shot found its way through traffic and up and over Braden Holt's shoulder, breaking his shutout bid.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Victoria outshot Kelowna 31-14

Reggie Newman was the game’s first star, Justin Kipkie was the second and Braden Holt was the third star

Talyn Boyko made 26 saves on 31 shots

The Rockets record is now 14-25-3-0

Andrew Cristall (lower-body injury), Ty Hurley (lower-body injury) and Ismail Abougouche (healthy scratch) were the Rockets scratches

This was the final meeting of the regular season between Kelowna and Victoria

The Rockets won their first game of the weekend in Langley against the Vancouver Giants, 4-1 to snap a four game losing skid.

The following night (Saturday) it was back to Kelowna for the second half of the home and home. Vancouver bested the Rockets in the rematch, 4-3.

UP NEXT

The Rockets have the week off, they'll be back in action on Friday when they take on the Vancouver Giants in another home-and-home series for the second consecutive weekend. The two will play at 7:30 pm on Friday in Langley, then shift back to Prospera Place at 7:05 on Saturday.