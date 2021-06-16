Rockets open season against Tips

The Kelowna Rockets will open the 2021-22 season on home ice at Prospera Place, hosting the reigning U.S. Division champion Everett Silvertips, on Saturday, October 2nd.

An on-sale date for opening night tickets will be released at a later date.

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season is scheduled to open on Friday, October 1.

With the anticipated lifting of health restrictions in all jurisdictions the 2021-22 season will call for a 68-game schedule with full capacity in a fan-friendly and safe environment throughout all WHL markets. The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season will conclude Sunday, April 3.

Rockets season ticket holders will receive their renewal packages in the coming weeks.

Season seats for new season seat holders will go on sale in July through the Rockets office.

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season Schedule will not feature any interlocking games between the Eastern Conference and Western Conference.