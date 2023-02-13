Rockets outscored 13-4 during weekend home stint

The Kelowna Rockets lost their third straight contest to Prince George Friday night and followed that up with another loss at the hands of Saskatoon.

The squad fell 9-2 to the Cougars at Prospera Place on Friday night.

The Cougars jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening period, with Rockets starter Talyn Boyko replaced in net following the third goal. Not letting off the gas, Prince George added three more goals in the second period before the Rockets could answer with their second goal of the game. Cole Dubinsky completed his hat trick in the third period.

Kelowna was once again without injured players John Babcock (upper-body/day-to-day), Marek Rocak (upper-body/day-to-day), Max Graham (upper-body/2-3 weeks), Ty Hurley (lower-body/week-to-week) and Andrew Cristall (lower-body/week-to-week). Cristall and Hurley have resumed skating.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Prince George outshot Kelowna 45-23

Talyn Boyko made four saves on seven shots, while Kykkanen turned aside 32 of the 38 shots fired at him

Cole Dubinsky was the game’s first star, Chase Wheatcroft was the second and Caden Brown was the third star

Kelowna was 0/3 on the power play, while the Cougars were 2/4 on the man advantage

The Rockets record is now 17-29-3-0

Landon Cowper made his WHL debut

The short-benched Kelowna Rockets fell 4-2 to the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday night also at Prospera Place.

The Rockets jumped on the board first 35 seconds into the game, but Saskatoon powered back with two goals in the opening frame. Kelowna tied the game in the middle frame with a short handed tally, but the Blades pushed back with two power play goals in the final frame to sink the Rockets.

“I saw a level of compete and sacrifice that I hadn’t seen in in some time,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his post game media avaliability. “It probably didn’t look pretty, but I liked our compete within our group. Obviously at the end of the day special teams killed us on both sides, power play and penalty kill. “We’re going to learn from this and hopefully get some bodies back on Wednesday, that will help bolster our lineup.”

Two more injured players joined the already five players missing, Will Munro and Logan Peskett were both injured in Friday night’s loss to Prince George.

With all of the injuries, the Rockets dressed 17 skaters, including affiliate players Scott Cousins, Kayden Longley and Landon Cowper.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Saskatoon outshot Kelowna 39-18

Talyn Boyko made 35 saves on 39 shots

Jayden Wiens was the game’s first star, Gabriel Szturc was the second and Jordan Keller was the third star

Kelowna was 0/4 on the power play, while the Blades were 2/7 on the man advantage

The Rockets record is now 17-30-3-0

UP NEXT

Kelowna will continue their homestand on Wednesday night against the Everett Silvertips at 7:05 pm.