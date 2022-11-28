Rockets pickup two points in Everett: Lose late at home to Moose Jaw

The Kelowna Rockets picked up a 4-2 win over the Everett Silvertips on Friday night (Nov 25) but couldn't take momentum home as the following night (Nov 26) the rockets falling 4-3 to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

On the road, the Rockets picked up a 4-2 win over the Everett Silvertips at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

Captain Colton Dach picked up first-star honours after posting an assist and the game-winning goal that broke the 2-2 tie. Rockets starter Talyn Boyko made 29 saves on 31 shots.

Dach left the game in the third period and did not return after taking a hit along the boards. There was no update on Dach's status following the game.

Momentum didnt follow the Rockets home to Kelowna, falling 4-3 to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night at Prospera Place.

After the Rockets scored the opening goal of the game, Moose Jaw pushed back with three unanswered goals - including two on the power play. Kelowna battled back to tie the game at three with just under five minutes to play but took a penalty in the final minutes of the game that resulted in Moose Jaw scoring the game-winner with 18 seconds to go in regulation.

"I thought we didn't do ourselves any favours by any means with our execution," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his postgame interview. "A few puck decisions that came back to bite us, ultimately two poor decisions on the penalty kill - one to put us down five-on-three and one where we knocked a stick out of the area that the referee has to call it."

Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus picked up first-star honours after posting a four-point (2G, 2A) night. Jackson Unger turned aside 25 of the 28 shots he faced.

Kelowna will host Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats for a sold-out game on Tuesday at Prospera Place.