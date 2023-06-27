Rockets release 2023/24 regular season WHL schedule

The Kelowna Rockets announced their 2023-24 regular-season schedule today, the club previously announced their four-game preseason schedule and home opener yesterday.

Kelowna will kick off their 68-game schedule with two home games, they'll host Portland Winterhawks for the home opener on Saturday, September 23. The newest WHL team, the Wenatchee Wild, will make their first visit to Prospera Place the following weekend on Saturday, September 30.

The Rockets will travel to Prince George for their first away games of the season when they face the Cougars on Tuesday, October 3 and Wednesday, October 4 in back-to-back games at the CN Centre.

Kelowna will wrap up their regular season schedule with a home-and-home series against the Vancouver Giants on March 22 and 23.

The Central Division (Calgary Hitmen, Edmonton Oil Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers, Red Deer Rebels and Swift Current Broncos) will make their first visit to Kelowna since the 2019-20 season, while the Rockets will pay a visit to the East Division teams (Brandon Wheat Kings, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades).

Western Hockey League teams were permitted to announce their entire regular season schedule starting today.

Details on individual game tickets for the Rockets pre-season and regular-season games at Prospera Place will be released later this summer.

Rockets season ticket holders have been mailed their renewal packages, if you have not received yours please contact the Rockets office.

Marquee Home Matchups:

The WHL's newest team, the Wenatchee Wild, will make two visits to Prospera Place this season. They'll face the Rockets in Kelowna on Saturday, September 30 and Wednesday, November 29. On June 16, the WHL announced that the Winnipeg ICE were relocating to Wenatchee, Washington. The Wild's roster features all of the ICE's players including projected 2023 NHL first-round pick Zach Benson, 2022 Arizona Coyotes first-round pick Conor Geekie and Buffalo Sabres prospect Matthew Savoie.

The lone 2:05 pm start time of the season will be Monday, February 19 when the Tri-City Americans visit for the annual Family Day game.

The Rockets will take on the 2023 WHL Champion Seattle Thunderbirds for the first time since the T-Birds eliminated the Rockets in the opening round of the 2022-23 WHL Playoffs on Saturday, November 25. Kelowna and Seattle will face off at Prospera Place one more time on Wednesday, January 10.

The only Sunday game of the Rockets home schedule will take place on October 8, when the Victoria Royals visit Prospera Place at 4:05 pm.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss game's date will be announced at a later date.

Fast Facts, including home and away schedule:

Longest Homestand: The Rockets season-high five-game homestands is set to take place from October 7 – October 18; Spokane, Victoria, Prince George, Medicine Hat and Swift Current will all visit during that time frame.

Longest Roadtrip: The Rockets will head out on the road for the majority of December, when they'll play eight straight games away from Prospera Place. Kelowna will face off against Vancouver on December 1 and Seattle on December 2. They'll then depart on their East Division road trip from December 9 to December 27 when they visit Regina, Moose Jaw, Brandon, Prince Albert and Saskatoon. The Rockets will open the post-holiday break freeze with a road game against the Kamloops Blazers on December 27.

Back-to-Backs: Including home and away games, the Rockets will play 22 back-to-backs this season.

Three-In-Three: The Rockets will not play any three-in-three weekends this season.

Holiday Break: The Rockets final game before the holiday break will take place on Saturday, December 16 at Saskatoon, they’ll then resume play on Wednesday, December 27 on the road against the Kamloops Blazers.

Weekend Warriors: 46 of the Rockets 68 regular-season games will take place on the weekend, with 20 taking place on Fridays, 24 on Saturdays and two on Sundays. In addition, the Rockets will play two games on holiday Mondays, facing the Royals on the road on November 13 and hosting the Tri-City Americans on February 19.

Home Schedule Break Down: Monday: 1 Tuesday: 1 Wednesday: 9 Friday: 7 Saturday: 14 Sunday: 1



ALL GAMES, INCLUDING DATES AND TIMES, SUBJECT TO CHANGE