Rockets Return to Action on Friday

PHOTO CREIDT KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to pick up a win on Friday night when they host the Everett Silvertips for the annual Canadian Cancer Society Pink in the Rink game.

It marks the 11th season that the Rockets have donned pink jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with the proceeds going to the Canadian Cancer Society. Fans can find the silent auction behind section 114/115 outside of Select Your Tickets.

Kelowna was last in action on Wednesday, falling 5-2 to the Victoria Royals in Victoria. The Rockets held a one-goal lead heading into the third, but the Royals pushed back with four unanswered goals in the final frame. Nicholas Cristiano made 24 saves on 28 shots.

The Everett Silvertips also played on Wednesday, downing the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-2 on home ice. Edmonton jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the second period, but the Silvertips responded with five straight goals - including a hat trick by Olen Zellweger.

Roster Updates

Talyn Boyko remains away at the training camp of the New York Rangers ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Nolan Flamand recorded the second career multi-goal game of his WHL career on Wednesday night in Victoria. He's tied for fifth in team scoring with five points (2G, 3A) through seven games.

Rockets captain Colton Dach will make his home debut of the season on Wednesday. He was held pointless in Wednesday's contest, but recorded a team-high ten shots on net.

Gabriel Szturc moved into sole possession of the team lead in scoring after posting an assist on Wednesday night. He's recorded 12 points (4G, 8A) over seven games this season.

Everett

Anaheim Ducks prospect and World Junior gold medalist Olen Zellweger posted an assist and three goals in Wednesday night's game against the Oil Kings. He now has five points through three games since being returned by the Ducks.

Centreman Austin Roest leads the 'Tips in scoring with nine points (5G, 4A) over six games.