Rockets set to play Home and home series with Blazers

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to snap a six-game losing streak when they face the Kamloops Blazers in a home-and-home series this weekend. The two will meet in Kelowna at 7:05 pm on Friday, then faceoff again the next night in Kamloops at 7:00 pm.

Third-period penalties sunk the Rockets in their 4-2 loss on Tuesday night to Victoria. Tied at two headed into the third period, the Royals jumped ahead while on the power play early in the third. The Rockets once again found themselves in the box late in the game, with the Royals striking again this time on a five-on-three power play.

Kamloops was last in action on Wednesday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Everett Silvertips on the road. Already playing without Logan Stankoven and Caden Bankier, who are away at the World Juniors, the Blazers were also without veteran forwards Matthew Seminoff and Fraser Minten - both were out with injuries.

The Blazers improved from their honourable mention on week 12 of the 2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings, climbing into the tenth spot in the nation on this week's rankings for week 13.

It's expected that Czechia defenceman Marek Rocak will make his WHL debut this weekend, the 17-year-old was selected by the Rockets with the 43rd overall pick in the first round at the 2022 CHL Import Draft in June. The Valasske Klobouky, Czechia product has spent the majority of this season with HC Frýdek-Místek in the men’s Czechia2 league, appearing in 14 games.

PHOTO CREIDT STEVE DUNSMOOR