Rockets showcase skills for Hockey Canada
Hockey Canada has invited 88 players to participate in Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team selection camp and Canada’s National Junior Team summer camp.
On that list, Kelowna Rockets assistant captain Colton Dach.
Dach will attend the National Junior Team summer camp.
Teammates Andrew Cristall and defenceman Caden Price have been named to the Men’s Under-18 Team Selection Camp.
