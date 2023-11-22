Rockets snap 9 game losing skid

The Kelowna Rockets snapped their nine-game winless streak on Tuesday, downing the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-1 at Prospera Place.

“Our group came to play,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his media availability following the game. “It was nice to see our goaltender cover up a lot of mistakes that we made, but watch our players do what they’ve been doing over the last little bit and then get rewarded for it. To lock it down was something that we haven’t been able to do, which I’m real proud of our group.”

Due to injuries the Rockets only dressed ten forwards, which also included defenceman Ismail Abougouche playing upfront.

The Rockets entered the game having held the lead entering the third period in two of their last three games only to fall behind and lose, on Nov. 13 they fell in overtime and to Prince George in regulation on Nov. 18. In the third period of tonight’s game the Rockets entered with a 1-0 lead for the Hurricanes to tie the game on a penalty shot.

“We gave up the penalty shot for them to tie it up I felt the bench sag a little bit, but credit to the guys who were out there, they just kept it simple and kept grinding. I’m really happy with the decisions that we made, especially in the last five minutes and that’s something we haven’t done of late and tonight was a team effort.”

Jari Kykkanen made 34 saves on 35 shots to earn the game’s second star and pick up his seventh win of the season.

GAME SUMMARY

Lethbridge captain Joe Arntsen lost the puck along the left boards where Will Munro recovered it, skating into the corner he fed the puck out to Gabriel Szturc (10) into the slot to give Kelowna the lead 8:18 into the second period.

While Lethbridge was shorthanded Logan Wormald took off on a breakaway, Rockets defenceman Caden Price dove cutting Wormald’s legs out from under him earning a penalty shot. Cutting in from the left side, Wormald (5) shot the puck between Rockets starter Jari Kykkanen’s pads to tie the game 5:05 into the third period. Munro took the puck up to centre, passing the puck back to Szturc who carried the puck up through the middle drawing a pair of Hurricanes towards him and dished the puck off to a trailing Tij Iginla (18) who let the game-winner fly from the top of the left faceoff circle at the ten-minute mark. Marcus Pacheco (1) added an insurance marker on the power play before Caden Price (3) scored into the empty net.

ADDITIONAL STATS

The Rockets record is now 8-12-2-0

Kelowna shut down all four opportunities Lethbridge had on the power play while the Rockets were one-for-six with the man advantage

The Hurricanes outshot the Rockets 35 to 27

Andrew Cristall, Kayden Longley and Trae Johnson missed the game with injuries, while Michael Cicek and Jackson DeSouza were scratches

This was the lone meeting between Lethbridge and Kelowna this season

UP NEXT

The Rockets will hit the road to face the Seattle Thunderbirds for the first time this season tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA – puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

The two will then meet up again on Saturday at Prospera Place for the Rockets annual Orchard Ford Teddy Bear Toss.

Fans are asked to bring new stuffed animals that are no taller than 12 inches. Bags and twist ties will be available at the rink. When the Rockets score the team’s first goal, fans can throw the stuffed animals onto the ice which will then be donated to donated to patients at Kelowna General Hospital.