Rockets snap losing skid on final night of three game southern road swing

The Kelowna Rockets snapped their four-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Everett Silvertips at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

Gabriel Szturc was named the game's first star after netting a pair of goals, while Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 44 saves to earn second-star honours.

The previous night (Saturday, December 3), the Rockets dropped their fourth consecutive game, falling 5-1 to the Tri-City Americans on at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA.

Jake Sloan and Parker Bell posted three-point nights, while first star Tomas Suchanek stood tall, stopping 36 of the 37 shots he faced.

Talyn Boyko faced his former team for the first time since being dealt to Kelowna last season, he stopped 21 of 26 shots.

It was the Americans first victory over the Rockets in over four years, they last beat the Rockets on October 13, 2018.

To kick off the weekend, Kelowna suffered a 2-1 loss on Friday against the Spokane Chiefs at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The last time these two played each other they exploded for 13 goals between the two, but Friday's game was much quieter with all three goals scored in the second period.

The next Rockets will be back in action on Friday, December 9th when they’ll host the Victoria Royals for the annual teddy bear toss game.