Rockets split home and home with Giants

The Kelowna Rockets snapped their two-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Giants on home ice at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC on Saturday night.

The two met in Langley Friday night, where Vancouver handed Kelowna a 3-1 loss.

"We did what coach said," said Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc when asked what the Rockets did differently tonight compared to last night.

"We did the right things; we finished the checks, we made the simple decisions and we scored a lot of goals as well. I think those things were crucial for us today. I'm happy that we won and I'm very proud of these guys."

Up 2-1 heading into the third frame, overage forward Carson Golder recorded a natural hat-trick; the first of his WHL career. Jari Kykkanen made 29 saves on 30 shots to record his seventh win of the season.

"A little touch and go, to say the least," said Kris Mallette about his team's effort in the first two periods.

"But that third period, boy did they come out to play. I challenged our older guys, actually quite a few guys. Early on we were trying to be something we weren't forcing plays, just refusing to buy into those little habits and details, credit to the group as the game wore on they saw the rewards from it. Credit to Jari, he was really good in goal for us."

GAME SUMMARY

As the Rockets first power play of the game came to an end, Caden Price snuck down low to dish a pass across the crease to an awaiting Marcus Pacheco (7) at the backdoor. Dylan Anderson (3) responded for Vancouver on the power play.

Carson Golder chased down the puck behind the Giants net and fed it out front to Gabriel Szturc (12).

Golder (17, 18, 19) would go on to score three goals in the final frame for the Rockets, completing the hat trick into the Giants empty net.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Vancouver 32-30

Carson Golder was the game’s first star, Jari Kykkanen was the second and Gabriel Szturc was the third star

Kelowna was 0/2 on the power play, while the Giants were 1/4 on the man advantage

The Rockets record is now 15-26-3-0

Andrew Cristall, Ty Hurley, John Babcock and Marek Rocak all missed the game due to injury or illness

Prior to tonight, Golder had recorded three multi-goal games

UP NEXT

The Rockets have the week off, they'll be back in action for a pair of games on the weekend. Vancouver will visit Prospera Place again on Friday night, the Prince Albert Raiders will then roll in for a rare visit on Saturday - puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.