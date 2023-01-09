Rockets split home and home with rival Blazers on weekend: Trade Dach to Seattle

After the Kelowna Rockets snapped a 6 game losing skid friday, The Kamloops Blazers dropped the Rockets 5-1 on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC.

The Kelowna Rockets snapped their six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

The Rockets took the lead in the first period and then added another two goals in the second to take a 3-0 lead into the final frame The Blazers, who had a goal waved off in the first period, also had a second one waived off in the third due to it not entering the net. They officially made their way onto the score sheet in the third period, adding another while their net was empty.

Andrew Crsitall picked up first-star honours after recording a pair of goals. Goaltender Talyn Boyko stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced to earn third-star honours.

"It was a gusty win," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette. "I thought our players competed for 60 minutes and I'm really, really proud of them. There could've been a lot of excuses, but I thought our guys played very hard."

Seventeen-year-old import pick Marek Rocak made his WHL debut tonight after signing with the Rockets last week.

"He travelled a really long way a few days ago, came in and I think he fit in quite well with our group today. I liked his poise and fundamentals, I think as time goes on he'll be a really good asset for our group."

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 28-25

The Rockets were 1/2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1/5

The Rockets record is now 13-19-3-0

The Kamloops Blazers dropped the Kelowna Rockets 5-1 on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC.

Tied at one after one, the Blazers scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a stranglehold on the game. Kamloops then added another in the third.

Max Graham scored the lone goal of the game for Kelowna, while Talyn Boyko faced 43 shots on the night.

Defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt and forward Ty Hurley made their debut with the Rockets after they were acquired earlier in the day from the Seattle Thunderbirds. Gabriel Szturc, who returned to Kelowna late last night with his World Junior silver medal, did not dress tonight. Kamloops Blazers Caedan Bankier and Logan Stankoven made their return to the lineup tonight after returning from the World Juniors with gold medals.

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 43-20

The Rockets were 0/5 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1/5

Logan Stankoven was the game’s first star, Caedan Bankier was the second and Daylan Kuefler was the third star

The Rockets record is now 13-20-3-0

The Rockets will be back in action on Tuesday, January 10th when the Prince George Cougars visit Prospera Place.

Rockets trade captain Colton Dach for players and draft picks

Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton announced the Rockets have acquired 18-year-old forward Ty Hurley, 17-year-old defenceman Ethan Mittelsteadt, a first-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft (originally Regina’s), a conditional second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft (originally Everett’s) in exchange for 19-year-old Rockets captain Colton Dach and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

“Anytime you trade your captain, it’s a very tough decision,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “With Colton being injured and not available to play until likely March 1st, we felt that it was in the best interests of our team and Colton to make this trade. We want to congratulate Colton on his World Junior gold medal and thank him for his time with the Rockets, we wish him all the best moving forward.

“We acquire a forward in Hurley and a defenceman in Mittelsteadt that will give us depth for our run to move up the standings. The first-round pick will help us restock our talent pool of young players for the future.”

Hurley has appeared in 31 games this season, splitting his time between the Swift Current Broncos and the Thunderbirds, posting a pair of assists and 20 penalty minutes. The Broncos drafted the Sherwood Park, AB product during the 4th round (No. 84) at the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

Mittelsteadt was drafted by the T-Birds in the fifth round (No. 95) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He’s appeared in 16 games for Seattle this season, recording two goals and two penalty minutes.

Dach has been limited to 14 games this season due to injury, he’s recorded 17 points (9G, 8A) and 23 penalty minutes.

A second-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks, Dach was dealt to the Rockets in September 2021 from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for Trevor Wong. He most recently competed at the World Juniors for Canada where he sustained an upper-body injury.