Rockets split pair of games in Portland: struggle to keep momentum

The Kelowna Rockets snapped their four-game losing streak with a 4-3 comeback overtime win over the Portland Winterhawks on Friday night but followed up on Saturday with a 5-3 loss.

On Saturday (October 29), tied at two after two, the Winterhawks took their first lead of the game early into the third period. Portland had the chance to stretch out the lead by two on a penalty shut, but Rockets starter Jari Kykkanen came up with a big-time stop. Moments later Kelowna tied the game on a goal from Rilen Kovacevic, but Portland pushed back with the game-winning goal. The Winterhawks added an empty netter in the final minute of the game.

The Rockets played with seventeen skaters, including five defencemen. Max Graham, Colton Dach and Elias Carmichael were all out with injuries, while defenceman Noah Dorey served a one-game suspension for slew footing in Friday night's game.

On Friday (October 28), the Kelowna Rockets snapped their four-game losing streak with a comeback overtime win over the Portland Winterhawks on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland,Oregon .

Down 3-1, Rockets goaltender Talyn Boyko stopped Marcus Nguyen to keep it a two-goal game with 4:34 to play in the third period.

The momentum swung in the Rockets favour with Andrew Cristall and Nolan Flamand scoring back-to-back goals to force overtime. Cristall took off on a breakaway in overtime to wrap up Kelowna's victory with his third point of the night.

The next Rockets home game is Saturday, November 5th when the Kamloops Blazers will visit Prospera Place for the first time this regular season.