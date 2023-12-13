Rockets squeak past Warriors in Moose Jaw

Andrew Cristall extended his point streak to ten games on Tuesday night, recording both goals in the Kelowna Rockets 2-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

It was Cristall's fourth multi-goal effort and 13th multi-point game of the campaign as the Washington Capitals prospect was named the game's first star.

Jake Pilon made 32 saves on 33 shots to earn his second win of the year and third-star honors.

Gabriel Szturc's one-timer left a rebound in front of the Warriors net, where Tij Iginla and Andrew Cristall (16) were waiting. Cristall scooped up the puck and skated up to the slot beating Jackson Unger 8:18 into the game.

Skating to the right faceoff dot, Pavel McKenzie (6) cut to the slot and tied the game with a shot that went off of the post late in the second period.

Cristall (17) from between the circles tried to make a pass that deflected off of a stick and into the Warriors net just past the midway point of the third frame.

ADDITIONAL STATS

The Rockets record is now 13-14-2-0

Kelowna's power play was 0/1 on the night, while Moose Jaw was 0/3 with the man advantage

The Rockets outshot the Warriors 40-33

It was the lone meeting of the season between the two

Luke Schelter made his Kelowna Rocket debut after being acquired from the Portland Winterhawks last week

UP NEXT

The Rockets will face the Brandon Wheat Kings tomorrow. They'll then head to Prince Albert on Friday and Saskatoon on Saturday before heading into the holiday break. All games are set to start at 5:00 pm pacific time.

The Rockets next home games are set for December 29 against Kamloops and December 30 against Calgary.