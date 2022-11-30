Rockets suffer overtime loss in front of sold out home crowd

The Kelowna Rockets fell 6-5 in overtime to the Regina Pats in front of a sold-out crowd at Prospera Place on Tuesday night.

It was a speciality teams affair as the two teams combined for seven power-play goals, including the Pats game-winner in overtime.

"It was a special teams battle to say the least," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his postgame interview. "Our power play came through for some real big goals, our penalty kill had a tough go I would say. Unfortanate that we couldn't get many five-on-five generated chances."

Kelowna held off the Western Hockey League's leading scorer Connor Bedard, limiting him to just one assist on the night.

"We played a pretty good job on Connor (Bedard) out there," said Rockets assistant captain Andrew Cristall in his postgame availability. "Their other guys stepped up and scored some big goals."

Cristall earned first-star honours after posting a four-point night, recording four points (2G, 2A) and eight shots on net.

GAME SUMMARY

Tanner Howe (16) gave Regina the game's first lead just before the midway point of the first period. Andrew Crsitall fed a pass from below the goal line to an awaiting Max Graham (3) at the front of the net to tie the game.

Kelowna took the lead early into the second on the power play after Andrew Cristall's (17) laser beam of a wrister from the top of the right faceoff circle beat Drew Sim. Tye Spencer (6) responded for Regina just under two minutes later, Borya Valis (11) then restored the Pats lead on the power play. Caden Price (3) pushed back while on the power play, picking off the top left corner.

In his first game as a Rocket after being acquired from Edmonton yesterday, Carson Golder (9) sped up the wing to give Kelowna the lead again. Alexander Suzdalev (13) score the game's fifth power play goal of the game to tie things up at four. Tanner Brown (1) launched a bomb just after crossing the blue line that beat Talyn Boyko high glove side. With time ticking away and a Pat sitting in the box, Andrew Cristall (18) forced overtime with 52 seconds left in regulation.

Colton Dach was called for slashing during overtime, Alexander Suzdalev (14) took full advantage, netting the game's seventh power-play goal.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Regina 44 to 34

The Rockets were 4/7 on the power play while the Pats were 3/4

Andrew Cristall was the game’s first star, Alexander Suzdalev was the second and Caden Price was the third

The Rockets record is now 9-10-2-0

Boyko made 28 saves on 34 shots, his record is now 4-5-2-0.

This is the only meeting between the two this season

UP NEXT

Kelowna will head out on the road for three games in as many nights this weekend - visiting Spokane on Friday, Tri-City on Saturday and Everett on Sunday.

The next Rockets home game is December 9th when they'll host the Victoria Royals for the annual teddy bear toss game.