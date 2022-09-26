Rockets suffer overtime loss in season opener at home

The Kelowna Rockets opened their 2022-23 regular season with a 6-5 overtime loss to the Portland Winterhawks on Saturday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

Falling behind twice, Kelowna pushed back to take a 3-2 lead heading into the third period. The Rockets created a two-goal cushion early in the third, but Portland pushed back. Kelowna once again restored the two-goal lead just before the middle of the third frame, but Portland responded with two straight goals to force overtime, where they eventually won the game.

Rockets overage forward Adam Kydd posted a career-high five-point night (1G, 4A), including the opening goal of the season. Gabriel Szturc, who was celebrating his 19th birthday, set a career-best four-point night (2G,2A). Jari Kykkanen made 34 saves on 40 shots.

On the other side, Gabe Klassen, who posted two goals last night against Kamloops, exploded for four goals against Kelowna. Dante Giannuzzi stopped 31 of the 36 shots fired on him after posting a shutout the previous evening against Kamloops.

Kelowna has the week off before heading north to face the Prince George Cougars on Friday, September 30 at the CN Centre at 7:00 pm. They'll then battle the Cougars again on Saturday, October 1st at the CN Centre at 6:00 pm.

The next Rockets game is Wednesday, October 5th, when they'll host the Victoria Royals at 7:05 pm.