Rockets swap player with Rebels for pick in 2024 WHL prospects draft

Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton announced today that the Rockets have acquired a third-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft from the Red Deer Rebels in exchange for defenceman Elias Carmichael.

"We currently have two overage defencemen on our roster and our plan going into next season was to have one," said Hamilton. "We made this move to get a third-round pick in next year's draft, it gives us some currency to play with to use or if we need the pick it's another early one.

"Elias has been here for four years, we wish him all the best next season. It's a change of scenery, I think Red Deer will be a good spot for him."

Carmichael appeared in 62 games for the Rockets this past season, posting six points (6G, 23A), 54 penalty minutes and a -3 plus/minus rating.

The 6'3", 191-pound defenceman has appeared in 192 WHL games over four seasons, posting 60 points (13G, 47A), 119 penalty minutes and a +8 plus/minus rating.

The Rockets drafted Carmichael during the second round (No. 40) at the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft.