Rockets take 2 of 3 game weekend road swing in Alberta

The Kelowna Rockets extended their win streak to a season-high four games with a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta.

Talyn Boyko stopped all 27 shots he faced to pick up his third shutout of the season, while Dylan Wightman posted his second career multi-goal game.

Then the streak was snapped by the Central Divison leading Red Deer Rebels on Saturday night at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, AB.

Red Deer came out with pace in the opening period, holding a commanding three-goal lead after the first 20 minutes of play. The Rebels and Rockets traded goals in the second frame, with Red Deer re-establishing their four-goal lead early in the third period.

Talyn Boyko allowed 5 goals on 25 shots, while Turner McMillen was the only Rocket to find the back of the net.

The Kelowna Rockets capped off their three-game road trip to Alberta with a 3-2 shootout win over the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB.

Holding a two-goal lead after the opening frame, Calgary clawed back with goals in the second and third periods. Overtime solved nothing, with the Rockets heading to their first shootout of the season.

The Hitmen elected to shoot first in the skills competition. Scoreless after the first round, Calgary was unsuccessful on their second shot. Andrew Cristall then made a series of moves while running out of real estate to beat Brayden Peters with the eventual shootout-winner. Needing a goal to continue, Calgary was unsuccessful.

UP NEXT

The Rockets next game is Wednesday, March 1st when they’ll host the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 pm. It will also be a Fan First Menu night with $2 hot dogs and $5-$6 options from Blue Ribbon. The Fan First Menu is available at all Monday to Wednesday regular season games.