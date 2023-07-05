Rockets take St.Louis Blues NHL prospect in CHL Import Draft

The Kelowna Rockets, with their first-round selection, 12th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, have selected forward Jakub Stancl from the Växjö Lakers HC (J20 Nationell).

Stancl, 18, was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the fourth round (No. 106) of the 2023 NHL Draft last week.

The Praha, Czechia product has spent the last two seasons playing in Sweden with the Växjö Lakers Hockey Club. Last year he spent the majority of the season with the Växjö Lakers J20 Nationell team, recording 17 points (11G, 6A) and 8 penalty minutes in 35 games. He also appeared in eight games for Växjö Lakers HC in the SHL, posting a goal.

The 6'3", 203-pound forward represented Czechia at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup last August alongside current Rocket defenceman Marek Rocak. In five games, Stancl posted four points (3G, 1A) and 2 penalty minutes. Stancl also played for Czechia at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship this past spring, appearing in five games, recording one assist.

Round 1, pick 12

PLAYER: Jakub Stancl

SHOOTS: L

HEIGHT: 6’3

WEIGHT: 203

BIRTHDATE: Apr. 10, 2005

HOMETOWN: Praha, CZE

The Rockets protected list currently features three European players; Stancl, Rocak and Gabriel Szturc.