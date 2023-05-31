Rockets trade and sign Hiroki Gojsic from Royals

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired 2006-born forward Hiroki Gojsic's WHL playing rights from the Victoria Royals and have signed the 6’3”, 187-pound forward to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets.

Gojsic's rights were acquired in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.

“I’m really excited to play for the Rockets,” said Gojsic. “We’re going to have a good team going into the future and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Victoria selected Gojsic with the first pick in the second round (No. 23) at the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

“We’re very excited to be able to acquire a player of Hiroki’s caliber,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “We’ve been working on this for a little while, we think that he’s an elite player that will bring something to our team that we don’t have right now. He’s got size and skill, he’s going to play with our best players.”

Gojsic spent the 2022-23 season with the Penticton Vees of the BCHL, posting 21 points (10G, 11A) and 22 penalty minutes through 36 games as a 16-year-old rookie. He added another goal in two playoff games with the Vees.

The Langley, BC product attended Canada’s national U17 Development Camp last summer.

Hiroki is the older brother of 2023 Rockets Third-round pick Kanjyu Gojsic, who signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Rockets yesterday.