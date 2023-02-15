Rockets welcome Silvertips for weeknight matchup at Prospera Place

The Kelowna Rockets will wrap up their seasonal series against the Everett Silvertips with a Wednesday night 7:05 PM matchup at Prospera Place.

The Rockets will be looking to end a four-game skid, they were last in action on Saturday falling 4-2 to the Saskatoon Blades. Tied at two after two, the Blades capitalized on two power play chances in the third period to pull away from the Rockets. Gabriel Szturc recorded a pair of goals, while Talyn Boyko made 35 saves on 39 shots.

Meanwhile, the Silvertips will enter Wednesday riding a four-game win streak. The Tips kept the streak going with a 2-1 shootout win on Saturday over Spokane.

The last time these two met

The Kelowna Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips back on December 4 at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

Gabriel Szturc was named the game’s first star after netting a pair of goals, while Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen made 44 saves to earn second-star honours.

Roster Updates

The Rockets injury report for February 14th featured a couple of changes and a player added to the list.

Defencemen John Babcock and Marek Rocak remain listed as day-to-day with upper-body injuries

Forward Ty Hurley and Andrew Cristall are both out with lower-body injuries, but the pair have been upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day

Max Graham’s upper-body injury time is down to 1-2 weeks

Logan Peskett suffered an upp-body injury in Friday’s loss to Prince George, he’s listed as our for the next 2-3 weeks

Affiliate players Scott Cousins and Kayden Longley have been returned to their respective teams, while defenceman Landon Cowper remains up with the team.

Day-to-day means that the player’s return to play is evaluated on a day-to-day basis, it’s not known whether Cristall and Hurley will rejoin the lineup tomorrow or later this weekend.

Click here to view the Rockets Injury Report.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc recorded the fourth muli-goal game of his WHL career on Saturday against Saskatoon. He has surpassed Cristall for the team lead in assists with 37.

Both goaltenders for the Rockets, Jari Kykkanen and Talyn Boyko, saw action last weekend. After being pulled on Friday, Boyko made the start on Saturday for Kelowna making several key stops in the loss.

Everett

On February 7th, Jackson Berezowski became the Silvertips all-time goal scorer with his 113th WHL goal. The overage forward is 12th in league scoring this season with 62 points (35G, 27A) through 45 games.

Goaltender Tyler Palmer was traded to the ‘Tips from the Victoria Royals in late December. Since joining the Royals, he has gone 10-7-1-0 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

The series at a glance

2022-23 Season Series vs EVT (2-1-0-0)

BC Division standings

as of Tuesday afternoon

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS 1 X – Kamloops Blazers 49 33 10 4 2 72 2 Prince George Cougars 50 24 22 4 0 52 3 Vancouver Giants 51 20 25 4 2 46 4 Kelowna Rockets 50 17 30 3 0 37 5 Victoria Royals 53 15 32 5 1 36

Lineup Sheet + Game Day Program

Printed lineup sheets will not be available at games this season, they can be accessed online by visiting the game day program.

The Game Day Program will be available in the same spot, it comes complete with game notes, stats, team rosters and entry forms for the Rockets intermission contests.

The sheet and program will be uploaded by 3:00 p.m. on game days.