Rockets win both appearances at home on Family Day long weekend

The Kelowna Rockets managed to jump to three consecutive victories after defeating the Portland Winterhawks and Tri City Americans.

The weekend kicked off Saturday for the Rockets. They

continued their homestand with their second consecutive win, picking up a 3-1 victory over the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place on Saturday night.

The Rockets were outshot 46-15 by the Winterhawks, with goaltender Talyn Boyko earning first-star honours after his 45-save performance.

"It's a gutsy effort by the group, but you can't go anywhere without Talyn Boyko," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his postgame media availability. "He was phenomenal tonight and gave us a chance to come out with the win.

The Squad closed out their five-game homestand with their third consecutive win, picking up a 3-1 victory over the Tri-City Americans at Prospera Place on Family Day Monday during an afternoon matinee.

Up 1-0 after the first period, the Americans tied the game just past the midway point of the second frame. The Rockets responded with goals from Adam Kydd and Marek Rocak 45 seconds apart to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

"Guys are finding a way," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his postgame presser. "We're making hockey plays out there right now and playing with a lot of confidence, obviously Talyn was Talyn again. He's found his groove again, hopefully that's down the stretch for the rest of the time.

"Our first period was really good, our second period got away from us a little bit and turned into an up-and-down track meet. That's where they played their best hockey, but we still found a way to come out with a 3-1 lead and shut it down in the third."

UP NEXT

Kelowna will head to Alberta later this week, they'll face the Edmonton Oil Kings on Friday, Red Deer Rebels on Saturday and the Calgary Hitmen on Sunday.