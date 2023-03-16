Rockets win streak ends at three after road loss to Cougars

The Kelowna Rockets three-game win streak was snapped with a 6-3 loss to the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night at the CN Centre in Prince George, BC.

Down 3-2 in the second period, Cougars forward Blake Eastman took a high-sticking penalty. Able to kill off the power play, the momentum shifted in Prince George's favour with Eastman scoring the game-winning goal moments after he exited the penalty box. The Cougars then struck quickly, finding the back of the net again sixty-seven seconds later.

Kelowna played the game with only ten forwards, veteran forwards Carson Golder, Max Graham and Trae Johnson.

The Rockets stayed out of the box, not giving the high-powered Cougars a single power play opportunity.

GAME SUMMARY

Ethan Samson (18) beat Rockets starter Jari Kykkanen 6:10 into the game. The Rockets promptly responded with a power play goal from Gabriel Szturc (22) 1:21 after Samson's opening strike. Chase Wheatcroft (45, 46) scored late in the first period, then added another 38 seconds into the second period.

Adam Kydd (20) redirected Gabriel Szturc's pass into the net while on the power play to pull Kelowna back within one. The Rockets were unable to capitalize on another man advantage, with the momentum shifting quickly in the Cougars favour Blake Eastman (7) and Caden Brown (16) pulled Prince George away with goals sixty-seven seconds apart.

Koehn Ziemmer (37) and Ethan Mittelsteadt (4) traded goals in the third period.

ADDITIONAL STATS

• Jari Kykkanen made 34 saves on 40 shots

• Prince George outshot Kelowna 40-30

• Kelowna was 2/5 on the power play, while the Cougars did not have a single power play opportunity.

• The Rockets record is now 26-35-3-0

• The Rockets were without Carson Golder, who was suspended for four games after last Friday's hit on a Vancouver Giant. He has one game remaining in his suspension, he will be eligible to return to the lineup on Saturday, March 18th against Kamloops

UP NEXT

Kelowna will wrap up their road trip Friday night game in Kamloops.

Kelowna's next home game will be their RE/MAX: Nickelodeon Night for the Children’s Miracle Network on Saturday, March 18th when they take on the Kamloops Blazers at 7:05 p.m. PT.

The Rockets will be wearing a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants themed jersey to celebrate the night that will be up for auction during the game. Proceeds from the silent auction will go to the BC Children’s Hospital.