Rockets win streak snapped in mid week battle with Cougars

The Prince George Cougars snapped the Kelowna Rockets three-game win streak with a 5-1 victory at the CN Centre on Tuesday in Prince George.

The Rockets grabbed the opening lead of the game in the final minute of the first, but Prince George responded with five unanswered goals.

Gabriel Szturc scored the lone goal for Kelowna, while goaltender Talyn Boyko stopped 29 of the 34 shots he faced.

GAME SUMMARY

Gabriel Szturc (14) made a great individual effort to work his way around a Cougars defenceman and get the Rockets on the board in the final seconds of the first period.

While on the power play Riley Heidt (21) fired a shot from the left side of the goal line, banking it off of Boyko and into the Rockets net. Ondrej Becher (8) snuck past the Rockets defenceman to put the Cougars ahead for the first time.

Ethan Samson (13), Becher (9) and Jaxsen Wiebe (9) added goals in the third period.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Prince George outshot Kelowna 34-20

Chase Wheatcroft was the game’s first star, Ondrej Becher was the second and Tyler Brennan was the third star

Kelowna was 0/4 on the power play, while the Raiders were 2/5 on the man advantage

The Rockets record is now 17-27-3-0

Andrew Cristall, Ty Hurley, Max Graham, John Babcock and Marek Rocak all missed the game due to injury

UP NEXT

The Rockets face the George again tomorrow night at 7:00 pm at the CN Centre in Prince George.

Kelowna will return to Prospera Place for two home games on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 pm, hosting Prince George on Friday and the Saskatoon Blades on Saturday.