Rockets wrap pre season at Prospera Place

The Kelowna Rockets will wrap up their 2023 preseason schedule this weekend with a pair of home games this weekend. The Vancouver Giants will visit on Friday before the Victoria Royals finish things off on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm both nights.

ROCKETS ROSTER UPDATES

Earlier this week the Rockets assigned 15-year-olds Kalder Varga, Owen Folstrom and Kanjyu Gojsic to their respective teams for the season. Folstrom and Gojsic played in both games for Kelowna last weekend.

Sixteen-year-old defencemen Jackson Gillespie and Lachlan Staniforth remain on the Rockets roster.

Andrew Cristall, Jari Kykkanen, Caden Price and Jackson DeSouza will be unavailable to the Rockets this weekend as they're attending NHL camps.

With Kykkanen away, 2007-born Nathan Kam and 2006-born Jake Pilon will be in net for Kelowna this weekend. Pilon was acquired from the Edmonton Oil Kings on Monday in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft.